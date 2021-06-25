NGC accounts for $2.1b loss

The National Gas Company of TT Ltd's (NGC) head office at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva. PHOTO COURTESY NGC

THE National Gas Company (NGC) identified contracts, infrastructure and claims amongst the exceptional charges which contributed to its recording a $2.1 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

In a response issued on Friday to questions from Newsday, NGC said the loss represented a $2.6 billion changes from a restated profit of $0.5 billion for the 2019 financial year.

The company said its group's financial performance last year was adversely affected by exceptional charges of $4.2 billion arising from onerous contracts ($2.1 billion), impairment of infrastructure ($1.6 billion) and claims ($0.5 billion).

With respect to contracts, the NGC said, "A charge of $2.1 billion was recorded in 2020 for a gas supply contract in which the cost of fulfilling the contract is greater than the returns to be derived." NGC added it has a provision of $4.5 billion for onerous contracts.

NGC said it reviewed its gas supply infrastructure and identified significant capacity under-utilisation, which is not expected to change based on the the current outlook.

"Consequently gas infrastructure was impaired by $3.2 billion of which $1.6 billion was charged to profit and loss account for economic obsolescence."

NGC said last year it received several claims from customers due to gas curtailment issues.

"The expected cost to settle claims was reassessed in 2020 and arising from this assessment, the company increased its provision by $0.5 billion with a total expected liability of $1.2 billion now recorded in balance sheet."

NGC also said it continues to subsidise natural gas to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) for the provision of electricity.

"For 2020, this amounted to $0.5 billion whilst receiving no payments."

The company said at the end of last year, the receivables it got from T&TEC totalled $2 billion, "with a further $3.7 billion in loans outstanding."