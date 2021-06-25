J'Ouvert rum and our untapped potential

Scarlet Ibis in flight at the Caroni Swamp. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The J’Ouvert rum imbroglio once again indicated that we know what we do not want but have no idea of what we want. TT has the potential to make every citizen in this country independently prosperous with income outside of government handouts and the energy sector. We simply lack the vision and will to explore our potential. When others explore the neglected sectors we make noise, then return to our quiet comfortable place of ineptitude, corruption, race talk and bacchanal.

Today I wish to take you on a journey of the untouched potential that can positively change the lives of all our citizens forever.

Imagine, if you can, electric cars (so as not to disturb the environment) on a winding roadway sensitively cut through the mountains to the top of El Cerro Del Aripo and El Tucuche, the highest and second highest peaks in Trinidad. At the top there are observatory towers offering a panoramic view of the entire island, camping sites and a restaurant. Imagine this endeavour done in conjunction with the personnel from the Wild Fowl Trust and the Asa Wright people. No one will find it too expensive to pay a minimum $300-$500 to access the mountain top.

Let your imagination take you to one of the best underground caves in the world, the Gasparee caves, outfitted with its own natural pool. With proper lighting, safe tracks, appropriate access to the site and gift shops and restaurants, a visit to Gasparee can be a unique experience.

Consider, if you can, getting off the highway in Caroni and safely parking in the well-lit parking lot that leads to a beautiful gift shop with stuffed birds and a plethora of TT souvenirs. There you purchase a ticket and enter an environmentally sensitive clean boat with experienced tour guides, and meander through the lush mangrove of the Caroni Swamp, observing one of the best views of birds and other animals through a maze of calm waters.

After the tour you pass back through the store where you can purchase pictures of yourself and friends taken by tour guides on your journey. Ditto for the Nariva Swamp, Mayaro and Moruga River.

Think of the recultivating of sugar cane for local sugar consumption and rum production. Of tours of the factory where the entire process of making Trinidad rum is explained to visitors and concludes with a walk through a gift shop with rum packages and a bar to sample the different rums of TT.

The Pitch Lake, the many waterfalls, our pristine rivers, our beaches, our oil bird caves, our mud volcanoes, Carnival, the steel pan and all its runoff competitions and panyards, Hosay, our many religious celebrations and our unique foods are more than enough to make TT the most unique, diverse tourist experience in the Caribbean.

Through tourism we can find permanent employment for every sector of our economy. Developed countries with billions more than us make tourism a critical part of their investment, we simply pay the sector lip service. We only make noise when others dare to tap into what we leave to rot.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail