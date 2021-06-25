Hinds: Police, prison services probe arms find near MSP

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE police service and prison service have each launched investigations into the discovery of arms, explosives and two wireless radios at the maximum security prison (MSP) section of the Golden Grove prison in Arouca. This was said on Friday by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the House of Representatives in reply to an urgent question by the Opposition.

Hinds said the prison service is reviewing CCTV footage and intelligence briefings over what he called "a seriously troubling" occurrence.

He said all security protocols at the nation's prisons have been heightened, with several new levels of security and applications. He said the police service is also investigating.

In response to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, he said the police probe will be deeper and far-reaching.

Replying to Moonilal, Hinds said both probes were driven by a common intelligence platform.

After the discovery on Wednesday night after a tip-off, the police had told reporters the cache was likely intended to facilitate a jail-break by high-risk inmates.

The items found were an AR15 assault rifle, two pistols, a revolver, and C4 explosives with four detonators, and two wireless radios.