Dennis Lawrence joins Coventry City's technical staff

Dennis Lawrence - Vidya Thurab

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago men's football team defender and coach Dennis "Tallest" Lawrence has been appointed as Coventry City’s new first-team coach.

The 46-year-old will join Mark Robins’ coaching team for the start of pre-season training, which begins next week at Ryton.

Lawrence began coaching with Wigan Athletic in 2010 as an assistant coach.

He then moved to Everton in 2013, taking the role of first-team development coach at Goodison Park.

In 2017, Lawrence was appointed coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men's, before he was replaced by Terry Fenwick in December 2019.

Lawrence’s coaching career follows a successful playing one. He won 89 caps for Trinidad and Tobago, including representing his country at the 2006 World Cup and scoring the decisive goal in qualifying that took them to Germany.

After playing for Caledonia AIA and Defence Force, the central defender moved to the UK in 2001 when he joined Wrexham and played over 200 times for the club, winning the Football League Trophy in 2005.

He moved to Swansea City in 2006 where he played nearly 100 times and won the League One title in 2008. After a loan at Crewe in 2008/09 and a brief spell with San Juan Jabloteh in his native country, Lawrence made the move into coaching alongside Roberto Martinez at Wigan.

Manager Mark Robins said: “I am delighted to welcome Dennis to the club as first-team coach.

“He brings with him great knowledge and experience having worked at the highest level.

“As well as having had a successful playing career, Dennis is a top coach who will complement the existing coaching structure and we look forward to working with him.”