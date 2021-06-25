Crowd too big for South Park hamper giveaway

South Park Plaza Mall Manager Nicole Baptiste, locks the door to secure over 500 hampers on Friday morning. Hundreds of people turned up at the San Fernando location and were turned back as police officers ended the hamper distribution prematurely. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The hamper drive hosted by the management of South Park Plaza in San Fernando on Friday ended before its scheduled start, because so many people turned out for it.

By 10 am, the time the distribution had been advertised to start, police had already dispersed the crowd of an estimated 2,000 people. The lines reached as far as the San Fernando By-Pass. Police diverted traffic, but some people were still trickling in, unaware the event had ended prematurely.

Newsday spoke with South Park’s chairman Anthony Rahael and his son Anthony Rahael Jr, an intern at the shopping mall at Michael Rahael Boulevard.

Rahael said from 6 am, people were already lined up outside. Owing to the growing crowd, the distribution started at 8am and was shut down within an hour, it was shut down.

“We had a registration process on the compound with areas marked out to ensure physical distancing.

"But outside, where the people were gathering, they were not practising it,” Rahael said. “We begged them to social distance.

"It was overwhelming. It was a big crowd, a few hundred people. We did not want an outbreak (of the coronavirus), and we (management) and the police decided it was better to shut it down before it got worse.”

Workers distributed 100 of 600 hampers.

The distribution was scheduled to run from 10 am-2 pm. A similar event was also planned for Tuesday at the same time and same place. That has been postponed.

Rahael and his team are working with Snr Supt Lucia Winchester and other police to develop a better distribution system.

“One of the systems she recommended is for us to do one similar to a Christmas hamper distribution. We will co-ordinate with the police and go to the communities, instead of having people come to us,” he said.

“We have the hampers, and we want to get them out. Hopefully, as early as Tuesday next week, we will be out with the police in communities to hand out the hampers.”

The initiative, Rahael said, was part of the plaza’s corporate social responsibility.

“When I was young, the family did not have much in those days. My father always taught us to appreciate what we have and always give back as much as possible. We, the Rahael family, have carried that mantra throughout our history.”

Most businesses on the compound have been closed owing to the tightened restrictions rising from the pandemic.

“We, too, are suffering right now. We are not collecting rent from our tenants whose businesses are closed. At the start of the pandemic last year, we had to give tenants discounts, even though they were allowed to open,” Rahael said. “We are hoping that by the end of June, some of the shops would be allowed to reopen.”

Snr Supt Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Jaikaran, Sgts Boodoo and Maharaj, and other police from the Southern Division were at the plaza. Cpl Lewis and other officers from the San Fernando Municipal Police station also helped disperse the crowd.