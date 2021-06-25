Catholic Commission produces online magazine to highlight migrant issues

File photo: Illegal Venezuelan migrants arrive in a pirogue at Los Iros beach in Cedros in November 2020.

The Catholic Commission for Social Justice (CCSJ) and the Archdiocese Ministry for Migrants and Refugees (AMMR) launched their digital magazine The Advocate on Thursday at a virtual presentation

The first edition has three sections with welcome messages, presentations by the participating team, information on ministerial programmes, resources, appeals, articles, messages from Pope Francis and contact information.

The promoters plan to produce the magazine every four months to highlight the work of the CCSJ and AMMR and refugees' and migrants' stories.

Participants were: Leela Ramdeen, CCSJ and AMMR chair; Darrion Narine, programme co-ordinator; Aloys Kamuragiye, head representative for UNICEF, Eastern Caribbean area; Shelly-Ann Simon, case management officer; Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer; Ambrosio Valerio Rojas, migrant support officer; and Dominique Heffes-Doon, research and social media officer.

Ramdeen recalled in 2013, Pope Francis made a profound statement when he said: "Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity."

Mistreatment of migrants, she said, is part of what he has often denounced as a "throwaway culture."

She said: "Sadly, eight years later, as the world finds itself in the midst of the covid19 pandemic, the plight of migrants and refugees are even more urgent, as the throwaway culture continues apace."

Ramdeen said the church teaches that human life must be respected and protected absolutely from conception until natural death, and CCSJ and AMMR are committed to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate migrants and refugees.

This magazine is aptly named the Advocate, she said. "Let us be advocates for migrants and refugees and do as the Holy Father says – bear concrete witness to the Christian faith in a spirit of charity."

Ramdeen encouraged all to pray for their ministry, to come and share their God-given gifts in the Lord's vineyard.

"Let's work together to build God's kingdom of justice, truth, love, freedom and forgiveness – the pillars of peace."

Narine said migrant/refugee children are the most vulnerable, especially during this pandemic, and it is essential to do everything possible to assist them.

"I have seen many people attacking the work that various religious organisations and ministries do to assist these people across TT and I have to wonder if they have even taken a moment to consider the children. It is our responsibility to ensure that these social justice principles are upheld," he said.