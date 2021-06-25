Catch chocolates head for Cyprus market

In this file photo, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) chairman Arthur Lok Jack, centre, and ABIL deputy chairman and CEO Nicholas Lok Jack at a tour of a factory -

THE local chocolate bar Catch, made by Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL), will be sold in Cyprus from September.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Trade and Industry Ministry on Friday. ABIL Group CEO/deputy chairman Nicholas Lok Jack said, "We are excited about entering this new market, as we have been seeking new avenues for the expansion and development of the Catch brand with tremendous success. Cyprus is an attractive market for us as we continue to penetrate in the European and Middle Eastern regions."

Lok Jack said Cyprus is the third European market for Catch, joining Ireland and Malta, "and it will not be the last.”

Catch is currently also sold in parts of North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean region.

Lok Jack said the covid19 pandemic fuelled the company’s thrust for diversification of markets that was already in progress.

“As a manufacturer we believed that we could increase market share on an international scale, and through persistence and research we looked at different markets and we were able to meet with some potential distributors virtually to secure new business for the company.”

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said, "A chocolate such as Catch entering a new business market in Cyprus is a great accomplishment for not only Associated Brands, but for us as a country.

" For those Trinbagonians living overseas, when you see a local product on a grocery shelf, it brings back so many memories of your home country, and now you get to experience a little bit of home closer to you.”

Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal said this new endeavour will serve as an impetus to local manufacturers who are looking for opportunities to branch out.

“We want to use the Catch Cyprus initiative as a motivation for all our manufacturers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic." Coosal said. "We know it has been a difficult time, but this new venture gives us hope and encouragement about the possibilities that lie ahead.”