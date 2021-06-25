Buccoo Reef Sunday sailings cancelled

The Buccoo Reef fast ferry - Photo by David Reid

All sailings of the Buccoo Reef ferry scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled to facilitate the vaccination of the vessel's crew.

Affected passengers will be accommodated on the APT James 8 am and 2 pm sailings.

The Port Authority, in a release on Friday said passengers with tickets for the 9.30 am sailing from Port of Spain will be accommodated on the ATP James ferry 2 pm sailing.

Those on the 3 pm cancelled sailing from Scarborough will be accommodated on the APT James 8 am sailing.