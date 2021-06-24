Veteran journalist 'Hero' Heeralal celebrated, mourned

Ramdeo “Hero” Heeralal - Photo courtesy social media

The life of former journalist Ramdeo “Hero” Heeralal was one of generosity, caring and sharing.

His widow Nardaroon said he was loved, admired and respected by those who knew him.

Heeralal died on Tuesday, a week before his 66th birthday.

Nardaroon said Heeralal was born in Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, in 1955. His parents loved gardening and he went to work at an early age, selling produce from his bicycle, which earned him the nickname of "Tomato Boy."

He worked at a Chinese shop, gas station and the cinema. In his early 20s, he worked at Lalloo’s, after which he went to the Public Transport Service Corporation as a conductor, bus driver, and security officer.

It was during this time he met Nardaroon, whom he courted for three years. She said they had been married for 37 years when he died.

“We had two beautiful daughters, Rheisa and Rheia. We used his initals RH for their first names, and my initial N for their middle names, Natisha and Narissa, so they are a part of us in many ways.

"Kind-hearted, caring, willing and generous were all words used to describe him. He made me proud. He used to bring me a sandwich and when I said I could have made it, he said he had to preserve me, because he didn’t marry a slave. He used to say I should sit and enjoy it, and he would bring a bowl of water and a towel for me to wash my hands. I have so many beautiful memories with him to cherish.”

After working at the PTSC, Heeralal moved into journalism. Beginning at Gayelle, he then expanded to supply stories to TV and radio.

Nardaroon said he was the best in the business.

“He earned the name Hero because he was first with the news. He filmed, edited, and wrote his stories. He was number one in the media fraternity.”

She said he was also well known for his cooking, famous for his fry bake, and would invite people over for meals all the time.

He was also a perfectionist who enjoyed making furniture and other projects for the home.

Tragedy struck the family in 2015 when Rheia died in a fire at their home. Heeralal was injured and had to be hospitalised.

The Rev Daniel Teelucksingh, who officiated at the funeral, said the “sorrow was too much for him and the grief added to the weakness the body had to experience since that time. I am sure he will say thanks over and over to Nandaroon and Rheisa for the support they gave him during this period.”

Nardaroon also said Heeralal was not the same after losing Rheia.

She said it would be difficult for her and Rheisa to move on without him, and there would be huge adjustments to be made, as their family is now down to two.

Media colleagues and friends also paid tribute to him.

Heeralal will be buried at the family plot at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.