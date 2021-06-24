Tracy on autonomy bill: Set aside political agendas

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine - DAVID REID

PNM Tobago Counci political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has implored her political opponents to set aside personal and political agendas to see Tobago’s autonomy delivered.

"People before politics," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the government has laid the Constitution Amendment (Tobago Self-Government) Bill in Parliament and is seeking the support of the opposition, United National Congress (UNC), in order to obtain its passage.

She urged all political parties not to let selfish goals “cause us to lose this opportunity.

"The Bill is in fact, a document that we should work with and build upon. We must show a level of maturity and put Tobago first. Time to set aside political agendas for the people of Tobago.”

She said the membership of the PNM Tobago Council sees the bill as a good starting point for future modifications, since the essential issues are being addressed.

"The opposition voices to the bill cannot be an all-or-nothing approach, otherwise we achieve nothing. Compromise and negotiations are how great progress has been made throughout history. We have to see this bill as a vehicle that will take us on a journey to get to a particular destination."

This bill, she said represents a significant step with over ten years and more than 250 hours of consultations with deep Tobagonian involvement.

"PNM Tobago is calling on the PDP and its leader Watson Duke to embrace the opportunities this bill brings. Political leaders should not deny Tobagonians the progress of this bill. Tobagonians must know that, this bill when compared to the THA Act 40, 1996, puts us in significantly better position than we are in now.

"Tobagonians are reminded that, if this bill is not passed, we will have to live with an act that was last updated 25 years ago, and which is now no longer relevant in facilitating the island’s development, which Tobagonians want to see."

She said there is no PNM mandate to support this bill and amendment, and there are a number of areas they are not too happy with.

"But we choose to put people first and take the elements that will be of the greatest benefits to the island, until we can effect more change. Perfection will never come all at once and the steps of progress are sometimes a difficult one."

She added: "The PNM’s emphasis is on the increased budgetary allocation of more than 50 per cent, from 4.03 per cent to 6.8 per cent minimum. This on average could mean $2 billion more in Tobago’s budget for job creation, housing, agricultural investment, higher education, business sector development better infrastructure, improved marketing of the island and much more. Tobago can also create other revenue streams through investment and borrowing.

"A fair share in the country resources is what people clamoured for and we would have some relief with this. Recognition of Tobago as an equal partner as Tobago will now have the power to sit at the table with the authority as an Island Government."

She said the establishment of a Tobago lawmaking legislature, with the President, the House of Assembly and a People’s House that would have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government, would augur well for the island.