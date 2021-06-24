Terry Gooding funeral on Friday in San Fernando

Terry Gooding, a household name in San Fernando died on Sunday night. -

Heartfelt messages and condolences keep pouring in for Terry Gooding, a “superstar” who spent more than half a century working at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The funeral of the 76-year-old Gooding takes place on Friday at the Heaven's Pathway Funeral Chapel at Royal Road in San Fernando at 2 pm.

Owing to the pandemic, the service will be livestreamed, with only a few people attending in person.

A relative told Newsday Gooding will be buried at the Broadway Cemetery.

Gooding, who had cancer, died on Sunday night at his Mon Repos home. He was the father of three.

Many people, including attorneys Ainsley Lucky and Subhas Panday, remembered Gooding as someone who always helped with legal advice and recommended attorneys.

Gooding began his career in the early 1960s as a clerk to an attorney. He went on to work with many attorneys before freelancing.

Gooding always had a positive attitude when interacting with others.

Many people took to social media to offer their sympathy. They considered him a people person, a helpful soldier, a godsend at the courthouse, the go-to guy, and a fixture of the court.