Tail wagging dog at WASA?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: I would hope that the Minister of Public Utilities has taken note that this is the second time the action of the management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), wittingly or unwittingly, has embarrassed the Government.

On the first occasion, water could not reach many areas in central and south Trinidad as residents there were preparing to celebrate Divali. It took the personal intervention of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for water to be restored.

Now we have the situation where WASA embarked on a disconnection drive to collect outstanding water rates. A perfectly valid action, but surely not in the midst of a deadly pandemic and a national lockdown. And what is worst, without even alerting the line minister.

Who carried the blame for both incidents? Is this a case of the tail wagging the dog at WASA, or is there more than the pestle in the mortar?

HARRY PARTAP

former MP