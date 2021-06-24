SWRHA: No polio cases in Moruga

A social media post about the presence in Moruga of cases of poliomyelitis, commonly called polio, is inaccurate.

So said a release from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) on Wednesday afternoon.

THe SWRHA denied what it referred to as the inaccurate and misleading post.

“The authority assures members of the public that no case of polio has been recorded in the county or anywhere throughout the southwestern region,” the release said.

“The public is also requested to refrain from sharing unverified or unfounded information, which has the potential to create harm or panic.”

The authority did not mention the author of the post. But a now-removed post from one of the Facebook accounts of Dr Lovell Francis, former Moruga/Tableland MP, said he got a report of a case in the Moruga area.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website describes polio as a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus can infect the spinal cord, causing paralysis.

The CDC says the virus lives in an infected person’s throat and intestines.

There are two types of vaccine used to treat and prevent polio – the inactivated poliovirus vaccine or the oral poliovirus vaccine.

The SWRHA invited its patients and clients to call its customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742)on any healthcare matters.