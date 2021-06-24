SWRHA mum on leaking roof, rats at Pt Fortin care centre

The Point Fortin Extended Care Centre in Warden Road, Point Fortin.

THE South West Regional Health Authority says it "reserves a response at the moment" about a leaking roof, rodent infestation and other issues at the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre.

The centre, at Warden Road, houses psychiatric patients and the socially displaced.

Staff recently contacted Newsday to complain about several issues they say have been around for years.

These problems include broken windows, a rat and snake infestation, holes in the roof, cracking walls, dysfunctional electric outlets, no hot water for patients to shower and poor medication storage systems

One worker said despite requests for repairs, , "All we have been getting is promises, and management is always saying they never knew it was that bad...

"For instance, this pandemic has been going on for over a year and we don't even have a sink for visitors to wash their hands."

When Newsday contacted the SWRHA, an official said the authority has no comment at this time.