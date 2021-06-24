Staff complain: Leaking roof, rats at Pt Fortin Extended Care Centre

The Point Fortin Extended Care Centre in Warden Road, Point Fortin. -

STAFF at the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre are pleading with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) to renovate the building, which has a leaking roof and a rodent infestation, among other things.

The centre, at Warden Road, Point Fortin, houses psychiatric patients and the socially displaced.

Recently, the Point Fortin outpatient psychiatric clinic was temporarily moved to a dirty prefabricated container in the grounds of the centre, which led to complaints from staff and patients.

After Newsday reported on it, staff members of the home contacted the paper to say it was not just the container that was in poor condition, but was the entire facility.

They said there are rats and snakes on the premises very often, especially as the grass is not regularly cut.

In addition, there is a leaking roof and broken windows, so "staff have to constantly be moving patients' beds whenever rain falls," one worker said.

Staff said they have been complaining for years and that an official came to visit on Tuesday after seeing Newsday's story on the condition of the prefabricated container.

But staff said officials have visited in the past, said, "Wow, you work in these conditions?" and nothing was done.

"All we have been getting is promises, and management is always saying they never knew it was that bad.

"Every year, the head nurse puts in requests for things to be done, and nothing is being done.

"For instance, this pandemic has been going on for over a year and we don't even have a sink for visitors to wash their hands."

Other issues include cracking walls, dysfunctional electric outlets, no hot water for patients to shower and poor medication storage systems.

The staff said while they enjoy their jobs, the condition of the building is unacceptable.

Newsday contacted officials from SWRHA but did not receive a response up to press time.