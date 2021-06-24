Seven deaths, 222 more covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

A total of 222 new covid19 cases were reported from samples taken between Sunday and Wednesday.

The number marks the second highest incidence of cases for the week, the lowest being on Monday, with 148 cases and the highest being on Wednesday with 225.

Seven more people have died, bringing the covid19 death toll to 775.

The Ministry of Health’s latest covid19 update said the total active cases now stand at 7,640.

The update added there are 412 people in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care, while 34 were in the High Dependency Unit. A total of 152 people are now in step-down facilities, 360 are in state quarantine and 6,854 people are in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile 47 people have been discharged from public health facilities and 337 people in home self-isolation have recovered. This brings the total recovered population to 23,014.

A total of 187,774 people have got their first dose of covid19 vaccine, according to the update, while 57,239 have had their second dose. Of the first dose of vaccinations 89,651 people got the AstraZeneca vaccination, 97,923 got their first dose of Sinopharm and 200 received Pfizer vaccinations.