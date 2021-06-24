Remembering a musical giant

Winsford 'Joker' Devine Photo courtesy MARK LYNDERSAY - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: A musical giant has fallen. Winsford “Joker” Devine, a talented legend who found his purpose in life and shared it through TT’s calypso music industry, passed away at age 83.

He composed over 500 calypsoes for numerous singers including Baron, Sparrow, Crazy, Mighty Trini, Anselm Douglas, Singing Francine and Machel Montano, and sang more than 300 songs. He was known for his witty lyrics that often poked fun at politicians and other notable figures. His songs were always light-hearted and humorous but never disrespectful or mean-spirited.

Over his career, Devine penned classics such as Sparrow's Road March-winning Doh Back Back, Saltfish and Phillip My Dear, Baron's Somebody and Doh Rock It.

In 2004 he was made a member of the Order of TT for his contributions to music and culture. Devine was awarded an honorary doctorate from UWI in 2018, honoured with an Honorary Distinguished Fellow, The Arts from UTT in 2016 and a Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 2015.

In addition to being a talented musician, he was also an accomplished painter who used bright colours to capture scenes from everyday life on canvas with great detail and accuracy.

The Caribbean has lost a musician, writer, singer and painter whose talents epitomised living our best lives by finding our purpose in life and sharing our talents with others.

Devine was one who maximised his worth by cultivating a “growth mindset” – always learning something new, even from failure.

The management and staff of INCUS Services Ltd extend condolences to Devine’s family.

May his memory be ever immortalised, not only in his songs, but as a shining example to us as gifted people who can bring out the best in whatever we do.

DUDLEY C MCLEAN II

content writer

INCUS Services Ltd