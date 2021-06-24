PNM gives PDP an ear ahead of budget

PDP's Farley Augustine - Assembly Legislature

The six elected Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assemblymen will be among the stakeholders consulted in the formulation of Tobago’s draft estimates of revenue and expenditure for the annual budget presentation.

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine complained earlier this month that Secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack was not consulting the PDP's electoral representatives.

"Maybe the stakeholders he consulted are his friends. What budget is he really constructing? On whose behalf? No assembly has met to approve a budget. Anything he constructs will be illegitimate and cannot be seen as the budgetary priorities of Tobago," Augustine said.

At a media briefing on Wednesday at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Jack said the executive council’s consultations are expected to take place early in July and will include members of the PDP.

“They will receive formal notice from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) as it relates to the preparation of the draft estimates and we will be soliciting their views and feedback prior to transmission to the Minister of Finance.”

Jack said the finalisation of the draft estimates by THA divisions are currently under way.

“Plans are in train as well to host stakeholder engagements and consultation sessions in order for us to submit a comprehensive recommendation to the Minister of Finance for his consideration.”

He said the executive council is hoping to submit the estimates to Finance Minister Colm Imbert by mid-July.

He added that in light of the current deadlock in the THA, the procedure for draft estimates, as prescribed in the THA Act, is unlikely to be undertaken in this fiscal year.

The PNM and PDP each won six seats in the January 25 THA election.

Jack said: “By June 30, as secretary of finance, I am responsible for preparing the draft estimates of revenues and expenditure for the assembly, tabling them in the House and have then debated. However, we don’t have a legislature convened.”

As a result, he said section 42 (2) of the THA Act will need to be invoked.

It provides for the Minister of Finance to prepare draft estimates of expenditure on behalf of the assembly to be incorporated into the national budget.

“The budget process under the current circumstance will, therefore, comply with the existing legislation and, of course, the request coming from the Minister of Finance.”

Jack said the executive council has not “finalised and pinned down a number as yet.

“But let me say that we will be taking into consideration the current economic climate and the need for us to place the Tobago economy on a path to recovery.”

Jack said given the current estimates, he projects that the Tobago economy will recover by 3.3 per cent.

He added this is similar to the national economy, as predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

“This is also predicated on the pace of the vaccination programme and as well the reopening of the economy.”

He said additional support will be given to the business community and other sectors impacted by the pandemic.

Jack recalled the THA, in fiscal 2020/2021, received just over $2.142 billion as part of an overall package for recurrent expenditure, development programmes expenditure, URP and CEPEP.

THA requested $4.71 billion from central government for its fiscal 2020/2021 budget.