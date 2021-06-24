PM: Govt to seek new bids for refinery this week

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister has said that "in a matter of a day or two" an invitation will be issued for proposals to acquire the Petrotrin refinery.

He was speaking in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked Dr Rowley to "state the status of Patriotic Energies and Technologies’ proposal to acquire the Petrotrin refinery given that its president indicated on Sunday that a new proposal was submitted."

Rowley said the status of the company's last proposal "has been made quite clear to the country: that the proposal was found to be unacceptable and that the government did not accept it and that issue was closed then and there.

"To the extent that the union has another proposal to put in an invitation that is due to go out in a day or two, that proposal is not before the Cabinet at this time, because the invitation has not yet gone out.

"But I can tell you, Madam Speaker, an invitation is due to go out in the next few days."

Patriotic has had three proposals rejected by the government thus far.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal then asked how many times the government intends to reject Patriotic's proposals.

Rowley said, "The government does not write the proposals. The government simply has to look after the public interest and we take decisions on a case by case and a time by time basis."

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee asked if Patriotic would be able to submit another proposal when the invitation is sent out.

Rowley said anyone can submit a proposal.

"We have no control over Patriotic or any other interested party so I don't know why the verb 'allowing' is being used. That is meant to mislead. We have no control over what Patriotic does.

"We put out an invitation there and by its very nature, it's open to every interested party. So if Patriotic is interested to submit again, then they're free to do so."