Photos of the day: June 24, 2021
Roger Jacob
14 Minutes Ago
Pelicans rest on a fishing vessel near the Temple in the Sea at Waterloo on Thursday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
These dogs stood guard on top the roof of a car at their owner's Kelly Village home for a better view of passers-by. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Despite the rainfall, these pedestrians make their way safely across the Churchill Roosevelt Highway using the pedestrian overpass near the Courts Megastore in San Juan. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Umbrellas were out in full force as San Fernando taxi drivers jockeyed for passengers in the afternoon rain at Broadway in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
After the rainfall on Thursday, flood water spilled onto the roadway crippling the flow of traffic along Independence Square in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
This young man uses a plastic bag to prevent his head from getting wet during a rain shower on Thursday afternoon. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Drivers pass a landslip on the Lady Young Road, near the visitor lookout in upper Belmont. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
A farmer sprays his seedlings for pests early Thursday morning along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
The emptiness of the Brian Lara Promenade in downtown Port of Spain on Thursday, as public health restrictions prohibiting congregrating in public spaces remains in effect. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
This man without a mask skillfully rides his bicycle along High Street in San Fernando seemingly unaware of the risk of contracting the coronavirus from others on Thursday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Members of the Highway Patrol Unit parked at the Brian Lara Promenade to watch citizens and the flow of traffic entering Port of Spain on Thursday morning. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
