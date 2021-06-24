Met Office discontinues adverse weather alert

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service lifted its adverse weather alert on Wednesday, citing a low to medium chance of thunderstorms.

The yellow-level adverse weather alert came into effect on Monday afternoon, with the passage of a tropical wave which was likely to result in sporadic rainfall, with a 60-70 per cent chance of thunderstorm activity.

The adverse weather alert remained in effect on Tuesday with an 80 per cent chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms and heavy showers, followed by a high risk of street flooding/flash flooding, and gusty winds over 45km.

In an update on Wednesda

y afternoon the Met Office said while the tropical wave continues to affect the country with cloudy conditions and periods of light showers, there is a low chance of severe weather.

It said, “There remains a low to medium chance –20- 40 per cent – of isolated thunderstorms favouring Tobago and Northern Trinidad as the wave passes the islands overnight into tomorrow.”

The Met Office advised the public to remain vigilant and to take the necessary precautions.