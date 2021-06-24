Marabella SRP on gun charges

Justin Deonath - TTPS

A 27-year-old Special Reserve Police officer (SRP) has been granted $200,000 bail charged with five offences, including three counts of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police also charged Justin Deonath on Wednesday with wasting police time and discharging a gun within 40 metres of a roadway.

A police release on Thursday said investigators arrested and charged Deonath on Wednesday.

Deonath, who is posted at the Marabella police station, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

After granting him the $200,000 bail with a surety or cash alternative of $20,000, she adjourned the case to July 12.

The charges stemmed from an incident on December 24, 2020, around 2 pm in Debe.

The release said Deonath was driving south along Debe Trace, where a silver Toyota Axio heading in the opposite direction overtook a line of traffic.

The car allegedly collided with the right front bumper of Deonath's vehicle and drove off. Deonath allegedly followed and intercepted the car at Gandhi Village, Debe.

The male driver of the Axio then allegedly pointed a gun at Deonath, who is said to have become fearful, got out of his vehicle, drew his gun and fired one shot at the man.

In response, the driver reversed and collided with a wall a short distance away. Along with two other male occupants of the car, he allegedly got out and escaped on foot into some nearby bushes.

Police from San Fernando CID responded to the report.

Cpl Seetaram laid the charges.