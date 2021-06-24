Make vendorswear masks

THE EDITOR: I went to the Tunapuna market on Thursday and was horrified by the number of vendors who either had on no masks or were wearing them below their chins. I counted at least eight.

It seems they have not learnt from the covid19-related death of one of their own.

The Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation needs to send some inspectors to ensure that vendors do the right thing, or ban them from selling.

Is it any wonder that our covid19 cases increased by the hundreds?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope