Machel mourns Winsford Devine

Winsford "Joker" Devine. PHOTO COURTEST MARK LYNDERSAY - Mark Lyndersay

Some of soca and calypso's biggest names have paid tribute to late songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine.

Devine died on June 22 at 77.

He wrote some of TT’s top calypsoes, including King Austin’s Progress, and wrote over 500 songs during his career of over 30 years.

Calypsonians and soca artistes Sparrow, Crazy, Baron, Trini, and Machel Montano have performed his work.

On his Instagram page on Tuesday, Montano sang some of his hits written by Devine. The videos were also accompanied by a caption which read, “My condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.

“I am deeply grateful for his role in shaping my career, writing songs like Too Young to Soca, Take me Back Africa and so many more.”

He too described Devine as one of TT’s greatest songwriters.

“One of the songs that started my career and was written by Joker goes something like this…” before he began singing Too Young to Soca. He also sang Take Me Back Africa and I Love My Country.

Similarly, performer and founding member of rapso group 3canal Wendell Manwarren posted to his Instagram page that the length, depth and breath of Devine’s contribution to calypso is immeasurable.

“Your genius is without question and your place in the pantheon of our cultural giants is assured.

“Thank you for the music, the melodies, the lyrics and your belief in us as manifest in your work overtime. Give thanks and rest well my brother. Your music will never die.”