Jack: Misinformation on Tobago autonomy bills

Secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack. Photo courtesy THA

Deputy THA Chief Secretary Joel Jack believes there is still too much misinformation about the Tobago ‘autonomy’ bills being peddled in the public domain.

The Government recently laid the draft Tobago Self-Government Bill and Tobago Island Administration Bill in Parliament and is hoping to get the support of the Opposition to pass both.

A date has not yet been set for debate.

the Joint Select Committee which reviewed the draft bills hosted three public consultations, two of which were held in Tobago, on April 30 and May 1. At the consultations, stakeholders, including representatives of the island’s various political parties, offered suggestions on how the bills could be improved.

The JSC subsequently presented its final review to the Government.

At Wednesday’s post-executive council new conference at the Victor Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Jack said he was very pleased with the bills.

“As a Tobagonian, first and foremost and as secretary of finance and deputy chief secretary, let me say that I am excited with the current document that is before us,” he told reporters. “I think it is a document that really improves, enhances and gives greater autonomy to the people of Tobago.”

But he believes some Tobagonians are being misled by people trying "to misinterpret the bill and in their efforts, mislead Tobagonians.”

Jack, who is also the Secretary of Finance and the Economy, said some people have been opposing the legislation from day one.

“Look at some of the statements of some of the people before the bill came into fruition. Look at their machinations, look at their posture and then judge.”