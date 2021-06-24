Health inspectors to restaurants: Follow the rules when restrictions lifted

File photo: Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Restaurants are being asked to use fresh ingredients and proper practices to prepare food when the anti-covid19 public health regulations are lifted.

On April 29, at a media conference the Prime Minister announced that all restaurants, bars, cinemas, casinos, malls, spas, beauty shops and hairdressing salons would be closed in a bid to reduce public gatherings and the spread of the virus.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, a health inspector who asked not to be named said there was a concern that some restaurants may try to "cut corners" and reduce costs by using ingredients that were close to or past their expiration date.

Acknowledging that restaurant owners would be anxious to reopen, he also reminded them of their responsibility to provide food that was fit for consumption and asked them to put their customers' health before profit.

"It is something that we are aware of and we are concerned about. We will be doing random checks at restaurants and enforce the regulations when they are allowed to reopen. But we also want these restaurants to do the right thing.

"Covid19 is not a foodborne disease, but there are other health issues that may arise if you're not storing your meats or vegetables at the appropriate temperature.

"Think about your country, think about your family, think about the restrictions.

"There are a lot of businesses waiting to be reopened and if you are given a window to open and conduct your business, please comply and do so responsibly."

He said public health inspectors will continue to do their part to safeguard public health, but was nevertheless confident restaurants would not jeopardise their business and reputation by selling food that was not safe.

Earlier this month Port of Spain City Police and health inspectors visited a meat shop on George Street, Port of Spain, where they found meat exposed in a freezer.

Senior city police described conditions at the shop as being "beyond unsanitary."

The official said health inspectors were required to do thorough checks of food products and the areas where they were prepared and stored.

He pointed out that if inspectors were not satisfied with the conditions, it could lead to products being seized and, in the worst cases, the court could order the businessplace closed.

"The medical officer of health can ask the magistrate for a closing order and produce the evidence for that closing order. From then, the restaurant owner can lose business during the period that establishment is closed.

He said health inspectors "carefully look at the goods. In the case of packaged meat especially, we will look to see if there is any excess blood, or any foul scent to indicate that it is rotting.

"For the pre-packaged items, like canned goods or snacks, those will have to be analysed by the Ministry of Health Chemistry, Food and Drugs Department."