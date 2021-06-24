Explosives, guns found in prison garden

File photo: Prisoners exercise in the general area of the remand section of the maximum security prison in Arouca.

Weapons including military-grade explosives were found and seized near the Maximum Security Prison (MSP), Arouca, late on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) received a tipoff that the weapons were hidden inthe prison's garden.

Police went there at around 11.40 pm and found an AR 15 assault rifle, two pistols, a revolver and a quantity of C4 plastic explosives with detonators. They also found two wireless radios.

Prisoners deemed low-risk are allowed to take part in the prison's gardening programme, growing short crops.

Senior police suspect the weapons were stashed there for prisoners who are part of the gardening programme to smuggle inside after working there.

The exercise was led by SORT with assistance from the National Security Special Operations Group.