Eight-time powerboat world champ Steve Curtis eyes Trinidad and Tobago's Great Race record

World champion powerboat racer Britain's Steve Curtis -

AN eight-time world champion is expected to compete at the TT Powerboat Association’s (TTPBA) 53rd running of the Great Race on August 21.

Roger Bell, director of public relations and international racing, in a TTPBA media release said the association is doing everything possible to ensure the continuity of this race that has been running consecutively for the past 52 years.

Six classes will be competing this year for their respective championship trophies. They are the 60 miles per hour (mph), 70 mph, 80 mph, 95 mph, 120 mph and 130 mph classes.

“The covid-19 pandemic and the border restrictions have not deterred three teams out of the USA from expressing interest in competing in the 130 mph A class in this year’s event. These teams are eager to gain recognition as the race is now sanctioned by the UIM (Union Internationale Motonauique) and attracts a world record. Motul Monster currently holds the record which was set in 2018.”

One of the teams expected is led by Steve Curtis, who is an eight-time world champion, and revered as one of the best throttlemen in the world. He will be entering with a 50-foot victory powered by twin 1750 hp mercury twin turbos. Curtis has stated that his mission is to come to TT to win and break the record of 47 minutes and 45 seconds set by Motul Monster. Peter Peake and Joey Sabeeney have every intention of defending their title as their 46-foot Skater is being prepped with its 1,700 hp ethanol burning sterling motors. Two other entrants from California and Lake of the Ozarks are also interested in competing alongside the likes of local legend, Ken Charles with Mr Solo and Guy Costa with Ironman.

Bell stated that these foreign teams face the hurdle of the quick clearance of the boats in and out of the country. “These teams work on a tight schedule and cannot afford any delays due to sponsorship obligations and commitment to their championship schedule in the USA. The TTPBA has already submitted documentation to the Government requesting assistance where this is concerned.”

Bell said that he is also in dialogue with P1 Offshore, an international powerboat association that is responsible for hosting races globally. Bell shared that the president of P1 Offshore Azam Rangoonwala is hoping to visit TT during this year’s Great Race as his organization is interested in planning an annual event here come 2022.

“That would be a great opportunity for sports tourism which would put TT on the map as a destination for a world championship,” Bell stated. “With an event like this, the country would benefit tremendously as it builds momentum and establishes itself amongst other major sporting events that attract international fans and media.”