ECLAC urges international alliances to combat economic fallout of pandemic

THE UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says a partnership between Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will be important in helping these respective region recover from the effects of the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, ECLAC said, "Recovery from the covid19 crisis is a global challenge. No country, no region, no continent can face it alone"

ECLAC said in the European Union (EU), Latin America and the Caribbean, the human toll of the pandemic has been dramatic.

"As of June 15, 2021, a total of 732,000 people in the EU and 1,210,000 people in Latin America and the Caribbean have lost their lives."

It said covid19 has also thrown Latin America and the Caribbean into "its worst economic recession in 120 years, with more than one third of its 650 million population now living in poverty."

The pandemic, it said, was magnifying structural challenges through inequality, informality, and low productivity, and could cancel out more than a decade of development progress.

ECLAC estimated that in Latin America and the Caribbean, unemployment is expected to rise to more than 33 million people, affecting women and young people in particular.

"Governments in the region have already made unprecedented fiscal efforts to cushion the blow. Public debt has jumped by more than ten points, to reach 79.3 per cent of GDP."

ECLAC said tackling the pandemic and stabilising the economy will mean more spending in 2021.

Against this backdrop, ECLAC said it will work with the European Commission towards addressing these issues.

"Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe enjoy a longstanding partnership. We share the belief that cooperation and partnerships are the main tools to solve global challenges. Now is the time to join forces to shape a better future for all."