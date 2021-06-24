Damned if you do, damned if you don't

THE EDITOR: Recently I was asked for my driving permit and car insurance by a police officer. I complied. They were both in a small case.

They were checked and handed back with the advice that I should have taken them out and handed them to the officer.

What prompted such a response? The fact that I am tall, dark and handsome? I should not be driving a dirty expensive SUV?

It is damned if you do, damned if you don't.

Look at the covid19 situation. The figures are too high, say some. When they start to drop people say the figures are fabricated.

Some do not like the reporting format. They should suggest an alternate one.

You cannot please people. If the vaccines are available people have to wait too long in line. If they are not that is another problem.

One can do no right. It is damned if you do, damned if you don't.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town