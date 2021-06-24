Avoiding more vaccine pain and regret

THE EDITOR: Your columnist Paolo Kernahan, in his excellent piece on June 21, pointed out “that despite foreknowledge of limited covid19 vaccines the Government proceeded anyway with its patently flawed vaccination plan.”

And as a consequence, “The public was misled, causing dangerous crowding at health centres across the country.” Kernahan characterised as a “total system failure” the widespread confusion surrounding the vaccination roll-out at the various regional health authorities (RHAs).

His diagnosis of a “total system failure” cannot be faulted when one reads the reports and views the photographs, videos and interviews of people seeking vaccines.

Now what can the nation expect over the coming months. Well, the central and inescapable reality is that we do not now have, and will not have for the foreseeable future, enough vaccines for all of us who have decided to be vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday, “I want to ask the leaders of this country again, whether it is a cricket club or a religious body or whatever it is, the national policy is to get vaccinated and you would do well to help us with that by encouraging and asking your flock to get vaccinated.” However, he has left out some critical words that would prevent more confusion and disappointment – “when available” and “when your age or occupation groups are selected.”

If people’s reactions are not guided by these two parameters – age and/or occupation – and the RHAs do not communicate appropriately with their populations, then whenever and wherever there is a vaccine roll-out we can expect more confusion and disappointment among those seeking vaccination. And we will have more system failures causing pain and disappointment for thousands among us.

