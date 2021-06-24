Activist: Pepper spray does not address root cause of gender-based violence

File photo: Tobago social activist Jaiye Melville.

Social activist Jaiye Melville says while he supports the passage of pepper spray legislation to protect women against potential predators, it does not address the root cause of gender-based violence.

The Firearms (Amendment) Bill, which legalises the use of pepper spray, was passed in the House of Representatives last week Wednesday.

It was passed less than six months after the kidnap and murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

The 23-year-old Bharatt disappeared after getting into a taxi in Arima on January 29. Her body was found over a precipice in Aripo on February 4.

On November 29, 2020, schoolgirl Ashanti Riley, 18, also disappeared after getting into a taxi in San Juan.She was found dead on December 4 in Santa Cruz.

Both murders drew nationwide condemnation from gender-based organisations and also triggered calls for more to be done to protect women.

Melville, who was the driving force behind the men’s march against domestic violence in Tobago on February 14, believes the cases that are reported are in the minority.

“There are a number of persons who are affected by gender-based violence and are very silent even within the homes,” he told Newsday. “So putting pepper spray in their hands does not solve that issue.”