Work to resume soon at Tobago airport

Nidco chairman Herbert George - THA

Work on the expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point, Tobago is expected to resume shortly.

The project was put on hold owing to the covid19 pandemic, but restrictions are expected to be eased within the coming weeks.

In a press release over the weekend, project managers, National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) said construction would resume on July 5.

But in an announcement on Monday, the date was removed.

The release said: “The public is advised that due to the ongoing public health restrictions, in particular the suspension of all construction activities, the start-up of construction works on the new airport terminal building at the ANR Robinson International Airport, has been rescheduled. The public will be notified in advance of the commencement of works as soon as the public health restrictions are lifted. We do apologise for any inconvenience caused by the recent notice.”

Contacted for clarification, Nidco’s chairman Herbert George said: “I suspect that action might have been taken so as not to pre-empt any announcements by the Prime Minister on Saturday, but work would resume shortly.”

In June 2019, THA officials told affected residents they would be offered land at subsidised prices to build new homes.

Work on the new airport terminal and associated works started in June 2020 and was expected to be completed by 2022.

In January 2020, two contracts were signed between Nidco and China Railway: one for upgrading the terminal building and the other for constructing the new terminal and associated work. The government is expected to spend $1.2 billion on the project, including $300 million earmarked for acquiring land.

On June 2020, financial compensation began for property owners affected by the project. In January 2021, a release by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the government has acquired almost 50 per cent of the 53 acres of land needed for the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

The government negotiated to acquire lands from 103 property owners and agreed $155 million in compensation.

The lands acquired included eight commercial, 23 residential and six mixed home/business properties.

On February 17 a Nidco press release said no additional lands are to be acquired for the construction of the new terminal building.

The ministry said approval of the compensation was done by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert along with the Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis.