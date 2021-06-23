Woman held over Pleasantville killing released without charge

Police have released a woman held in connection with the stabbing and choking death of Reon Rogers during an alleged domestic dispute at Pleasantville on June 17.

On Tuesday, police investigators released the 31-year-old woman, the mother of two, who has addresses at Lower Hillside in San Fernando and at Pleasantville.

On Wednesday, a police release said Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul gave instructions for her release and said further investigations should be made.

Roger’s sister Dana told Newsday she is awaiting word from their father on the funeral arrangements.

"Only today we get the body. The autopsy said he died from manual strangulation," Dana told Newsday by phone on Wednesday.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Rogers, 31, also called Naughty, was the father of two and lived at Orchid Gardens.

Police said the woman who has now been released went to the Homicide Bureau Region III office in San Fernando shortly before 9 pm on June 17.

She told investigators that Rogers had attacked her by kicking and cuffing her. In fighting back, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him, then choked him.

The incident happened early on Thursday morning.

Rogers was unemployed but previously washed cars for a living.