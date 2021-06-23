Villa lime in Tobago– obscenities and all

THE EDITOR: The tightened curfew restrictions for the Labour Day/Father's Day weekend will have had the support of most of the country's right-thinking citizens who so desperately want to go back to pre-pandemic life. As usual though there is one rule for some and another rule for others. Here in this neighbourhood of Courland we are surrounded by “holiday villas.”

The villa next door to our home was occupied over the weekend. The tenant? A woman police officer, so we were told. A lime took place at the villa on Friday afternoon. Cars came and went – masks largely absent. The lime continued well into the night. It was difficult to ignore as the foul alcohol-infused language filtered over to us.

It continued with pauses into Saturday and Saturday night. Cars came and went during the day. Requests to “tone it down” were met with obscenities.

Complaints were made to the agency which manages the property. The agency, one of the best known in Tobago, is not, so we understand, a member of the Chamber of Commerce nor the Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA). It would therefore seem to operate as it pleases with no problem allowing tenants to occupy these premises which, at this particular time, clearly encourages exactly what the Government is so desperately trying to discourage: congregating.

Mercifully all fell quiet on Sunday after the 10 am lockdown began.

Complaints were also made to the police but up to Saturday evening we were told that efforts were still being made to determine the identity of the officer.

The promise to send a team to the location doesn't seem to have materialised. Investigating this situation should represent a relatively straightforward exercise. Will this ever happen? More than likely not, but this letter, if seen by those in a position to take it further, may provoke some action.

The rental of villas in Tobago appears to be a largely unregulated activity. Many local residents seem to find no problem paying the $2,000 per night most of these places charge. They move in with music, bar, a big lime and proceed to disturb those of us who have a right to the peaceful enjoyment of our homes. So, properties promoted as “holiday villas” actually become short-term fete venues. We know we speak for many home owners who face the same levels of stress.

J AND A DE VERTEUIL

Courland