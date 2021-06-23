Vaccinations should not be rescheduled

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Appointments were made for covid19 vaccinations to be done, meaning there were vaccines available, but because of the curfew on the weekend they were rescheduled.

It is my humble opinion that as long as vaccines are available, appointments should never be rescheduled. People become fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot and no time should be wasted. This rescheduling was already done for two previous holidays and was repeated on Saturday and Sunday.

Further restrictions are being announced this weekend amidst the ongoing vaccination drive, which the experts have termed as absolutely crucial to reduce infections. Although several restrictions have been put in place, there should be no bar on the movement of people who are to be vaccinated.

The vaccination drive should fall under a medical service and hence should be allowed. The highest priority must be given to the vaccination drive. It must be ramped up while also ensuring that the restrictions do not prevent this.

There has been a downward shift in covid19 deaths linked to certain types of comorbidities and health officials believe this could be the result of vaccination. The Ministry of Health presented what could be the silver lining surrounding the pandemic. Obtaining vaccines and arming the citizens should be the number one priority.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail