[UPDATED] Kamla: I have never had covid19

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo courtesy Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants the public to know she is not covid19-positive and has never contracted the virus. She said so in a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

During Parliament in the morning, the Opposition indicated it wanted a list of names of the National Security Ministry staff members who took the Pfizer covid19 vaccine from the 80 vials donated by the US.

Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram asked the Prime Minister to "identify the group of persons who have received the 200 first shot of the Pfizer vaccines."

Dr Rowley said he was not prepared to identify individuals who took any particular vaccine.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal then asked if, at a later time, Rowley could provide the House with a list of people who have received the vaccine, saying it was a matter of public record.

Rowley said, "I do not have that information but if the member wants names of who got it, then I'll ask the Ministry of Health whether they are prepared to do that, whether the patient record is available.

"But I will also tell the member there was no suspicious nature other than the suspicion you tried to create."

Ram later asked Rowley if he took the Pfizer vaccine, to which he said the Opposition should stop trying to mislead the public with "blatant lies.

"Unlike the other leader of this House, I told this country when I can be vaccinated."

He said Ram is a "mischief-maker," adding, "Go and find out from your leader when she took it and when she get covid."

Opposition MPs said it was a yes-or-no question and that Rowley did not have to ramble.

In May, Rowley said he could receive his first dose of a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved covid19 vaccine in October.

He was set to receive his first dose on April 6, when the first tranche of 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. But he was diagnosed with covid19 on that day and went into quarantine for two weeks.

He then tested covid19-negative on April 26 and subsequently came out of quarantine.

In Persad-Bissessar's press release, she said Rowley's "creepy infatuation" with her "hit a new level of weirdness when he stood in Parliament and told the country that I had covid19.

"I am sorry to disappoint my devoted admirers in the PNM but I don't have covid and I never did.

"Almost 800 people have died from covid19. Rowley must stop dreaming about me and do his job."