Trinidad and Tobago sends aid to Suriname

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

Trinidad and Tobago has shipped relief supplies to Suriname after that country experienced torrential rain and severe flooding in April, May, and June.

The widespread flooding devastated homes and livelihoods and the displacement of thousands of people.

Garbage bags, baby food, face masks, long boots, mosquito nets, tarpaulin, cots, and chargeable battery-operated lamps were among the items sent on June 22 on a Caribbean Airlines aircraft leased by Suriname Airways.

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, in a release on Wednesday, said additional items such as water, hand sanitiser, and water tanks will be provided later in the week and transported by sea.

It said, “TT is pleased to assist a fellow member of Caricom and reiterates its commitment to supporting the government and people of Suriname during this challenging time.”