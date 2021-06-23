Tobago police hunt gunman

File photo of police officers during a road traffic exercise in April in Mt Irvine, Tobago. Photo by David Reid

Tobago police are on the hunt for a man who shot and injured two people in Les Coteaux on Tuesday.

Reports are that around 1.15pm, Shervern Nurse, 32, of Providence Road, Les Coteaux and Shemuel Edwards, 17, a Form Four student of Mason Hall Secondary School, of Bamboo Hill, were liming at a shed in the village when a masked man with a gun got out of a Nissan Tiida and approached them.

Police said the assailant, who was dressed in a camouflage-print jersey and jeans, fired several shots at Nurse and Edwards, injuring them.

The assailant got back into the car, which drove off.

Villagers took the victims to the Scarborough General Hospital, where they were examined.

Police found eight spent shells at the scene.

Acting Inspector Anderson Alfred is investigating.