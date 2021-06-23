Stadiums for shots

THE EDITOR: I cannot help but feel distressed at seeing our senior citizens lining up in pouring rain awaiting their turn to be vaccinated. Thanks to a Good Samaritan they were made comfortable with chairs and umbrellas.

It is beyond my imagination why the authorities did not use the football stadiums as vaccination centres. Such facilities would have provided covered seating, extensive parking and electronic facilities to conduct orderly vaccination.

IMAAM IQBAL HYDAL

former chairman

TTARP Central