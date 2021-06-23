Sheldon Bateau, Levi Garcia unavailable...Trinidad and Tobago team named for Gold Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football team head coach Angus Eve, during a press conference, on Wednesday, announced his 26-man team for the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers. - Vidya Thurab

INTERIM head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team Angus Eve has trimmed his provisional 60-man squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers to 26.

The team will leave Trinidad on Thursday for the qualifiers which will be held in Florida, USA.

Experienced defender Sheldon Bateau and midfielder Levi Garcia, who have been both regular members of the team in recent years, are not in the squad.

On Wednesday, Eve told the media at a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva that the players are unavailable.

The squad includes several players who were part of the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. TT did not advance past the first round.

Goalkeepers Adrian Foncette and Nicklas Frenderup have been selected, along with defenders Aubrey David and Radanfah Abu Bakr.

Midfielders Khaleem Hyland, Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino have been named and striker Ryan Telfer.

TT will play Montserrat in the Gold Cup first round qualifier at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale on July 2. If successful, TT will play the second round qualifier on July 6 for a chance to play in the tournament from July 10 to August 1.

SQUAD

Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim I.L), Marvin Phillip (unattached), Radanfah Abu Bakr, Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (Switchbacks F.C), Alvin Jones (unattached), Jelani Peters (Pittsburgh Riverhounds S.C), Ross Russell Jnr (Terminex La Horquetta Rangers), Jesse Williams, Andre Fortune, Judah Garcia, Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin F.C), Joevin Jones (Inter Miami F.C), Molik Khan, Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew S.C), Reon Moore (Defence Force), Duane Muckette (unattached), Ryan Telfer (Atletico Ottawa), Michel Poon-Angeron (unattached), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Marcus Joseph (unattached), Isaiah Lee (Terminex La Horquetta Rangers)