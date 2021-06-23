Seven more deaths, 225 new covid19 cases

On Wednesday, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 225 new covid19 cases and seven more deaths.

The death toll has increased to 768.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said active cases have dropped to 7,809 after the discharge of 363 patients.

The 225 new cases come from samples taken between June 19 and 22.

There are 420 patients in hospital, 7,013 in home isolation, and 151 in stepdown facilities waiting to be discharged.

The release said there are 234 people in state quarantine.

The overall number of covid19 cases recorded in the country since the first case in March 2020 is 31,207. Of these, 22,630 patients have recovered.

A total of 223,080 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI, and other local testing sites.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 183,832 people received the first dose of a covid19 vaccine. In a breakdown provided by the ministry, 88,911 people have had AstraZeneca, 94,721 got Sinopharm, and 200 were administered the Pfizer vaccine.

It has been almost three months since the start of the national vaccination programme on April 6. Since then 51,568 people have had a second dose and are fully vaccinated.