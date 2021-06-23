News
Photos of the day:June 22, 2021
Roger Jacob
33 Minutes Ago
Caribbean Airlines aircraft parked at the CAL hanger in Piarco, further streamlining measures of reducing their operational fleet to thirteen aircraft was announced in the Senate by the Finance Minister on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
The cyclist path has been fully refurbished with the reflective barriers along the Chaguaramas Main Road in Chaguaramas. Photo by Roger Jacob
This young lady carries her parcel enduring the heavy rainfall without an umbrella, as she walks along High Street in San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
WASA customers patiently stand in queue on the pavement, waiting to enter the WASA offices on Mon Chagrin Street in San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Senator the Honourable Dr. Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, enters the Red House on Tuesday, where a private motion to debate systems to deal with incidence of violent crimes against women and girls was discussed. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Midday rainfall in the capital city of Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai
A police officer posted at the Parliament Chamber, offers Senator Damian Lyder an umberlla to help him shelter from the midday rainfall on Tuesday, as he enters the Red House. Photo by Sureash Cholai
The empty courtyard at the popular Fiesta Plaza in Movie Towne, has been closed since April, stakeholders of resturants and bars are looking forward the opening of construction sector next week, and the gradual reopening of the economy. Photo by Roger Jacob
Gary "Raw Fire" Hodge, local artiste promotes his face masks on Frederick Street in Port of Spain, calling on pedestrians to buy them. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
The Upgrade Roadworks Project from Maritime Roundabout to Movant Junction on the Lady Young Road, after being halted because of the current restrictions on construction activity, was further threatened by bad weather on Tuesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
