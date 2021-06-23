Man in court for $2 robbery in Princes Town

A man has faced a Princes Town magistrate for allegedly robbing a woman of $2 in Princes Town.

Alfredo Lucas faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine virtually on Tuesday, charged with robbery with aggravation and having an offensive weapon.

It is alleged that Princes Town municipal police were on patrol on Monday when a female clerk from a pharmacy on High Street reported the robbery.

Lucas allegedly asked her for money while holding a cutlass. But before she had a chance to react, he reportedly raised the weapon, took $2 from her, and then walked away.

Moments later, the victim saw the officers. They arrested him a short distance away. The police did not recover the money.

PC Ramjohn laid the charges and Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

The magistrate on Tuesday denied bail and remanded Lucas to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

She adjourned the case to July 6.