Indarsingh: Gambling Bill was a UNC creation

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he is not a gambling man, but if he were, "My Pick Two will be the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance."

Indarsingh made these statements during his contribution to debate on the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill, 2021.

Responding to an earlier contribution by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Indarsingh said, "I take it with a pound of salt."

He claimed Imbert had become an expert at gambling over the last six years and had "gambled away the economy of Trinidad and Tobago."

Indarsingh said the bill was an act of desperation by Imbert to recoup revenues lost in that period.

He rejected Imbert's statement that apart from a few changes, the bill was the same one passed by the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition in May 2015.

"He's very good at twisting and manipulating words."

Indarsingh was subsequently cautioned by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, after accusing Imbert and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of having "the largest amount of hypocrisy" inside and outside of Parliament.

Nevertheless, recalling the bill was passed with amendments in the Senate on June 21, Indarsingh said, "All the objectives of this particular bill were really the vision of this side."

He said the gambling industry employs approximately 20,000 people, 75 per cent of them were women, the average number of dependents per worker was five and many single parents and young people out of school find jobs there.

Indarsingh questioned whether sufficient stakeholder consultation was done on the bill. After listing a few entities such as the Central Bank, Financial Intelligence Unit and the police, Indarsingh claimed Government treats stakeholders in society "with a level of disdain."

He also accused Imbert of creating confusion by telling bars they could only have a maximum of 20 low-level gaming machines on their premises.

"It is important for this to be clarified."

Indarsingh said this could have implications for the numbers of people who could be employed in these places and the revenues the state can earn from these businesses through taxation. He warned that severe unemployment could be one result, if matters such as these are not properly thought out.