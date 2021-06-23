Govt, BHP discuss Trinidad and Tobago oil, gas plans

BHP TT’s terminal facility in Guayaguayare. Photo courtesy BHP

GOVERNMENT and BHP Trinidad and Tobago have reaffirmed their commitment to work together for the benefit of the population. This commitment was reportedly reaffirmed during a meeting between the Prime Minister and BHP officials on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday said Dr Rowley received an update from BHP officials about the company’s projects in TT including Ruby/ Delaware and the deepwater blocks off Trinidad's north and south/east coast.

Discussions also focused on BHP’s plans for future development and the potential of smaller associated oil and gas plays.

Rowley thanked outgoing BHP country manager Vincent Pereira for his service and welcomed incoming BHP country manager Michael Stone.

Energy Minister Stuart Young and BHP corporate affairs manager also attended the meeting.

Young previously met in May with Pereira and Stone to discuss BHP's operations in TT. At that meeting, they told Young that first oil production had been realised ahead of schedule from the Ruby Field.

The Ruby Field is part of the Ruby-Delaware Field Development in Block 3(a) which will produce oil and natural gas resources using six development wells, with peak production rates expected at 12,000 bopd (barrels of oil per day) and 80 mmscf/d (million standard cubic feet per day) of natural gas.

All development wells are expected to be online at the start of the third quarter of 2021.