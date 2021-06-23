Give vaccines in Tunapuna also

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Within the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) there are no covid19 vaccination sites in the area bordered by St Joseph in the West, Arouca in the East and St Helena/Chaguanas in the South.

People from this large area of the population are forced to go to St Joseph, Arouca or St Helena/Chaguanas to be vaccinated, thereby contributing to the large crowds at these venues.

There are two health centres in Tunapuna, so why didn't the Ministry of Health include one of them as a vaccination site? This would have reduced overcrowding at the three surrounding sites.

Maybe the Minister of Health and the CMO should consider including one of the health centres in Tunapuna as a vaccination site which should assist their efforts in the vaccination programme as more vaccines become available.

ASHWORTH MOHAMMED

Tunapuna