3,635 SEA supervisory staff vaccinated

File photo: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said 3,635 of the staff responsible for supervising the July 1 SEA exam have been vaccinated against covid19.

She was responding to urgent questions in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Asked by Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes how many supervisors have been vaccinated so far, she said between May 27 and June 4, a total of 3,635 supervisors received their first dose.

She also said, "The question presupposes that full vaccination was a condition of supervising the SEA examination. This is a false premise."

Of the total, she said, 1,708 were teachers from 442 primary schools and 184 primary principals who volunteered.

She said on Saturday, 500 more teachers who volunteered and are willing to be vaccinated will receive their first shot.