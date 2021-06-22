Youth development ministry to address issues in credit union sector

Foster Cummings -

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has agreed to address concerns raised by members of the Co-operative Credit Union League that are affecting the sector.

In a statement, Cummings said he met with league president Joseph Remy, CEO Dianne Joesph and treasurer Michael Hernandez on Monday.

“During the virtual meeting, Cummings was appraised of the challenges facing the Credit Union Movement, but was also reminded of the principles that guide their operations and the values that underpin their processes, which facilitate the growth and development of the sector,” said the statement.

Also present at the meeting was permanent secretary Farook Hosein, deputy permanent secretary Marcia London-McKellar, and co-operative development specialist David Moe.

Following the meeting, Cummings agreed to work with the Co-operative Credit Union League to improve the sector and enhance the environment in which credit unions operate.