WASA, mail bills again
THE EDITOR: I would like to ask WASA to resume sending bills to its customers. The company has not been mailing bills for the last year and a half.
While WASA assumes everyone has access to checking their bills and paying online, this certainly is not so, therefore I make this appeal on behalf of those who do not have Wi-Fi and the elderly.
I really think that the large number of people owing WASA would be reduced if the company mails bills to their customers,
H BARNES
via e-mail
Comments
"WASA, mail bills again"