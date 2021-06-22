WASA, mail bills again

THE EDITOR: I would like to ask WASA to resume sending bills to its customers. The company has not been mailing bills for the last year and a half.

While WASA assumes everyone has access to checking their bills and paying online, this certainly is not so, therefore I make this appeal on behalf of those who do not have Wi-Fi and the elderly.

I really think that the large number of people owing WASA would be reduced if the company mails bills to their customers,

H BARNES

via e-mail